President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emperor of Japan on occasion of his birthday

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Naruhito, Emperor of Japan, on the occasion of the country's national holiday – the Emperor's Birthday.

Your Majesty,

On the occasion of the National Day of Japan - Emperor's Birthday, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I have the pleasure to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you all the people of your country.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February 2023

--

