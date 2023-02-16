Turkiye's First Lady thanks Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva [PHOTO]

16 February 2023 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Tyurkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan thanked Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the humanitarian support provided to the quake-hit Türkiye, Azernews reports.

"We will not forget our Azerbaijani brothers who said that "your pain is our pain". I would like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijan and my dear friend Mehriban Aliyeva, who have provided us with humanitarian aid planes, and, especially search and rescue teams, since the first day," Emine Erdogan tweeted.



