As instructed by Azerbaijani president, Border Service sends another humanitarian aid convoy to Turkiye [PHOTOS]

11 February 2023 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani State Border Service following instructions of President Ilham Aliyev has sent another humanitarian aid batch to people affected by the earthquake in Türkiye, Azernews reports via the service.

The humanitarian aid sent by two heavy trucks includes special military winter tents, blankets, sleeping bags, socks, gloves, thermal underwear, shirts, wood-burning stoves, and drinking water.

List of accessories included in the assistance package for 1,000 people:

Name Sent 1 Special round military winter tent (7m x 20m) 10 sets 2 Half woolen blankets 1000 3 Sleeping bags (for winter conditions) 1000 4 Half-woolen socks 1000 pairs 5 Half-woolen gloves 1000 pairs 6 Half-woolen shirts 650 7 Winter thermal underwear 1000 sets 8 Wood burning stove (with all accessories) 20 sets 9 Drinking water (in 5 liter bottles) 10 tons

The collection and sending of humanitarian aid to Türkiye have been going on since February 6, 2023, in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. At the time of writing, the death toll amounted to 20,318 people with 80,088 injured.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz