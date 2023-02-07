Turkiye's First Lady thanks Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

7 February 2023 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

The wife of the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Emine Erdogan, thanked First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva for her condolences in connection with the numerous victims of the earthquake in Turkiye.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the message of condolences and for sharing our pain. Azerbaijan was one of the first to come to our aid on our difficult day. Thank you for your support. It's nice to know that our friends are with us," Emine Erdogan wrote on her Twitter page.

