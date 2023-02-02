Azerbaijani police nab pro-Iranian group

2 February 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Police in Azerbaijani have detained 39 people engaged in subversive and sabotage actions under the guise of religion, Azernews reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

Those who were detained, calling themselves believers, carried out propaganda in favor of Iran through social networks and abused freedom of religion in Azerbaijan, carried out instructions from the Iranian special services in order to undermine traditions of tolerance that have taken root in Azerbaijan.

The ministry added that in order to cause sectarian discrimination and conflicts between people, the detainees had created confusion at religious ceremonies attended by Azerbaijani citizens, and in social networks by using attributes related to Iran, as well as black flags with various inscriptions in the Persian language. Besides, they performed the tasks given by the Iranian intelligence and transferred information collected by themselves.

