Officials, agencies of Turkich nations condemn terror attack against Azerbaijani embassy

28 January 2023 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Diplomats and organizations from Turkic-speaking nations have expressed their solidarity with Azerbaijan, as well as shared their condolences over the death of the security officer while repulsing the terror act on the nation's Tehran embassy on January 27, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop strongly condemned the bloody terror attack in a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

During the call, Sentop said that he was saddened by the death of an embassy employee, and expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people.

Similarly, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Turkish Baykar Technologies company Selcuk Bayraktar also expressed his condolences.

"Our brotherly country resolutely condemns the treacherous attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. My condolences to our people," he tweeted.

During a meeting between Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and Turkiye's Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar at the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow, the Turkish diplomat extended condolences and support of his country over the armed attack.

Bulbuloglu noted that the martyred Senior Lt Orkhan Asqarov has previously served in the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow and that he knew him personally. He proudly noted that Mahir Imanov and Vasif Tagiyev - who were wounded in repulsing the attack and neutralizing the terrorist, also worked at the embassy in Moscow.

In his turn, Samsar pointed out that Turkish diplomats have also been subjected to terrorist attacks several times, and added that his country resolutely condemns this attack on the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission. The Turkish diplomat expressed deep condolences to the family of the victim and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Also at the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the organizers and perpetrators of this terrorist act would suffer the most severe punishment.

In a similar vein, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has rebuked the terrorist attack on the embassy, expressing shock and condolences over the death of the embassy employee, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded ones.

"Considering that terrorism, which constitutes a serious threat to the modern world, results in the death of people, the destruction of material and spiritual values generates violence, mistrust, and hatred, we demand Iran to thoroughly investigate this crime and bring those responsible to justice," the Foundation said.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States joined to the wave of condolences and condemned the attack.

"We call for the Iranian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation concerning this violent attack and to bring the perpetrators to justice. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family of the officer who lost his life today and wish urgent recovery for those injured," the statement said.

Additionally, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also strongly condemned the treacherous attack and called for bringing the perpetrators of the heinous attack to justice.

The organization underlined the necessity of ensuring the security and safety of diplomatic missions.

While expressing his solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan, OIC Secretary General Hissein Ibrahim Taha offered his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz