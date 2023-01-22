Azerbaijani diaspora protests against Armenian ecocide outside British parliament [PHOTO]

22 January 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

A peaceful protest was held in London's Parliament Square against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

Representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish diaspora organizations, local residents, and Azerbaijani students studying in this country took part in the protest organized by the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in the UK.

The protestors demonstrated support for the Azerbaijani eco-activists by holding slogans that read, “Stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources!”, “Stop environmental terrorism in the territories of Azerbaijan!”, “Stop Armenian ecocide”, “Armenian mines=war crimes”, “We demand justice” and others.

Residents of London city were informed about Armenia's illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources in the territories under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz