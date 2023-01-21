Amount of payment for services on land plots to be decided by Azerbaijan's Tariff Council

21 January 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Tariff Council of Azerbaijan will choose the price to be paid for land-related services, Azernews reports.

The decree approving the implementation of Law No. 646-VIQD of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated November 29, 2022, "On Amendments to the Land Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan," was signed by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

The State Service on Property Issues, which is the Ministry of Economy's representative, will be compensated for public services related to coordinate determination and land plot plan preparation in an amount set by the Tariff Council.

A law amending the Republic of Azerbaijan's law "On state land cadastre, land monitoring, and land management" was also signed by the head of state.

Article 22 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is titled "On state land cadastre, land monitoring, and land management," is broken down into two parts, part two of which is as follows:

“The services on the land cadastral, land monitoring and land management work, carried out by order of state structures, municipalities, legal entities and individuals, drawing up documents on the technical cadastre and land management (cadastral maps and planning and cartographic materials) and issuing information and documents on this work (archival certificates, approved copies of technical documents), as well as confirming the compliance of private legal entities and individuals carrying out cartographic work, by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, except work carried out on the basis of a state order, are paid in the amount established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority”.

