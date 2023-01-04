Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss next round of political consultations

4 January 2023 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev.

During the meeting, the parties also reviewed the schedule of planned events, including the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

Moreover, they emphasized the importance of taking joint measures to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in such areas as automotive, petrochemicals, energy and agriculture.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

