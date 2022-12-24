Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2022 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my warmest wishes for a happy birthday.

Your qualities, which are an example of high professionalism, competence and loyalty to the people, have rightfully earned you deep respect both in Azerbaijan and beyond its borders. I am happy to note that your strategic views and the effective economic reforms you are implementing have significantly strengthened the international reputation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.

I am sure that the new geopolitical reality in the South Caucasus and the expansion of transport and logistical opportunities will create conditions for the further strengthening of friendship and partnership relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan. These relations reached an unprecedented level this year as a result of our reciprocal visits in April and October.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you good health, peace and inexhaustible energy in your activities for the well-being of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz