King of Jordan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

23 December 2022 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

King Abdullah II of Jordan sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It gives me much pleasure to extend to you, my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency’s birthday.

Please accept my best wishes for your personal health, happiness.

Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

King of Jordan

