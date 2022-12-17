Ambassador of Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance [PHOTO]

17 December 2022 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky thanked Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance, Trend reports via the ambassador's Facebook publication.

He noted that this assistance is extremely important now, since the civilian population of Ukraine and important infrastructure facilities are constantly subjected to fire.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the leadership and people of friendly Azerbaijan for their support and assistance. Long live Ukraine, Long Live Azerbaijan!", the publication says.

Today, part of the humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan has arrived in Ukraine.

--

