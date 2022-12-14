Azerbaijani protesters, Russian peacekeepers watch France-Morocco football match together [PHOTO/VIDEO]

14 December 2022 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani protesters on the Lachin road and Russian peacekeepers are watching the game of French and Moroccan teams right now, Trend reports from the scene.

The match is broadcast by Azerbaijan Public Television on a large monitor installed on the territory where a peaceful protest of Azerbaijani NGOs has been taking place for the third straight day.

