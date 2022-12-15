French, US, EU silence over Armenia's mine terror leads to killing of one, injuring seven in Kalbajar

15 December 2022 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Seven Azerbaijani citizens were injured, and one was killed in a mine blast near the Chiragli village of Kalbajar District at around 1800 on December 14, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

According to preliminary information, four employees of Azerbaijan's construction company suffered from an anti-personnel landmine blast in the mentioned village.

Furthermore, it became known that four servicemen, who rushed to the scene were also hit by a landmine. Three of the victims were severely injured, while one soldier died.

“A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Zohrab Humbatov, was killed as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar District. The leadership of the Defense Ministry expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of the fallen soldier," the ministry stated.

The case is currently under investigation by the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office.

Commenting on the incident, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry underlined that Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes.

"Today, as a result of Armenia-planted landmine explosion in Kalbajar, 4 civilian workers were severely injured. Moreover, 1 ensign died and 3 soldiers were wounded. The number of mine victims since the end of the 2020 war reached 278. Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes!" the ministry tweeted.

Similarly, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayxan Hajizada called for an international reaction to condemn Armenia’s refusal to provide maps of landmines.

"Armenia’s refusal to provide comprehensive and accurate maps of the hundreds of thousands of landmines planted in Azerbaijan, its ongoing operations to salt Azerbaijan’s territory with more landmines should be properly condemned and prevented," he wrote.

In the same vein, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld consoled over the death of the servicemen.

"I am saddened by the news that eight people hit a mine in Kalbajar yesterday, resulting in injuries and death. I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Auld tweeted.

Azerbaijan expects the same reaction from the US, EU, and French ambassadors, who do not miss an opportunity to join voices of support for Armenia's misdeeds and crimes against Azerbaijan.

In a similar move, a visit of media representatives to the site of recent mine explosions in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar has kicked off.

The employees of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency are accompanying the representatives of the media in order to ensure their safety.

The purpose of the visit is to observe the territory where the Armenian armed formations have planted mines and to convey information about it to the world community.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30-year-long occupation but also just days before abandoning the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration, to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

