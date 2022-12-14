Zangazur corridor's opening to pave way for additional opportunities - Azerbaijani FM

14 December 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

On December 13, a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkiye, and Turkmen foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Rashid Meredov respectively was held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The opening of the Zangazur corridor will pave the way for additional opportunities," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a speech at a joint press conference.

The minister emphasized Azerbaijan's extensive reconstruction efforts in Karabakh in the wake of the liberation of Karabakh from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation.

"We believe that the building, reconstruction, and restoration of Karabakh will create good opportunities for joint projects of our countries. Meantime, the establishment of a transport and communication infrastructure in Karabakh, and the opening of the Zangazur corridor will result in additional opportunities within the Middle Corridor," the minister said.

The diplomat also noted that the full implementation of the transport and transit potential of the region with the trilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan is of particular importance in terms of ensuring economic development and prosperity in the Eurasian region.

"There is great potential for the development of our relations in a trilateral format, and we are confident that in this particular case, serious success will be achieved as a result of the correct use of the new opportunities created in the region," the minister said.

