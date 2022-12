6 December 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Sanubar Nazarova is to replace Natavan Bayramova as the new spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Railways Company, Azernews reports.

Sanubar Nazarova has previously served as the spokesperson for the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

---

