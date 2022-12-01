Baku rejects France's anti-Azerbaijani resolution

1 December 2022 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has firmly rejected the resolution adopted by the French National Assembly, similar to other provocative steps undertaken by France, including the resolution previously adopted by the Senate, Azernews reports per the ministry.

In a statement, the ministry referred to the French resolution adopted in the lower chamber of the French Parliament on November 30, 2022, as false and slanderous. The ministry added that this anti-Azerbaijan document is another provocation by France against Azerbaijan, similar to the recent resolution adopted in the Senate.

According to the statement, the mentioned resolution aims at undermining the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as efforts to establish peace and tranquility in the region.

“This resolution, being contrary to the norms and principles of international law, once again clearly demonstrates France’s biased political position, accordingly its inability to act as an impartial and fair mediator,” the ministry stated.

The ministry underscored that the sole fact that the representative of the French government actually supported this resolution in the hearings once again shows that the French government, which has recently openly initiated anti-Azerbaijani initiatives on various platforms, stands behind this resolution.

“For almost 25 years, France, citing her assigned mediator role as an excuse, did not provide an assessment on the aggression and occupation policy by Armenia, and therefore has not tried to resolve the conflict. Carrying out an open smear campaign and making accusations against Azerbaijan, after our country ended the occupation and resolved the conflict on its own, is a manifestation of France's biased intention,” the ministry emphasized.

Similarly, in response to the adoption of the resolution, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva reminded France of the Armenian war crimes committed in the last 30 years.

"To the attention of the French National Assembly: Armenia has kept Azerbaijani territories under occupation for 30 years, violated the fundamental rights of a million Azerbaijanis, committed war crimes and devastated the region. All this time you have been silent. By speaking out now, you are only hindering peace," she tweeted.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz