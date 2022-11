30 November 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga was awarded the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for her contribution to the development of international relations of Azerbaijan.

