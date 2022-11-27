Azerbaijan Army positions were once again subjected to fire

27 November 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On November 27, starting from 15:45 to 16:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Ashaghi Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Moreover, on November 27, starting from 11:30 to 16:20, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, once again subjected to fire the

Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam, Khojavand and Terter regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz