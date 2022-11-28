Ethnic Azerbaijanis join Geneva picket in solidarity with Iranian protesters [PHOTO]

28 November 2022 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijanis in support of compatriots living in Iran joined the protest in Geneva Switzerland, Azernews reports via posts made on social media.

The action was held outside the UN Permanent Mission in Geneva.

On November 24, the UN Human Rights Council held a special session dedicated to the violation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The session was held at the initiative of Germany and Iceland.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women, who break the strict dress code, risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

