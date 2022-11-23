Baku hosts conference on role of political parties in security & co-op

23 November 2022 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held a special event on ‘Security and cooperation: Role of political parties’ within the framework of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the YAP Central Office Tahir Budagov noted that there is an even greater need for dialogue and cooperation at a time when global threats are increasing.

"Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a lot of work has been done and continues to be done to restore stability, and achieve peace and cooperation in the region," he said.

The official also said that the coexistence of representatives of various ethnic and religious groups in conditions of tolerance in Azerbaijan is a national treasure of the country. He underscored that for about 30 years, Azerbaijani lands were occupied by Armenia. Despite Azerbaijan's attempts to reach a peaceful settlement to the conflict, Armenia continued its destructive policy and military provocations, he added.

The official added that on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation and liberated its occupied lands, thereby implementing the provisions of the well-known four UN resolutions. Budagov stressed that in the post-conflict period, Armenia refuses to fulfill its obligations under the tripartite statement, signed on November 10, 2020.

During the event, Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Power of the Presidential Administration Adalat Valiyev read out a congratulatory letter from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, addressed to the conference.

Furthermore, Co-Chairman of the ICAPP Standing Committee, Korean ex-Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong wished success to the conference.

In his speech, Eui-yong stressed that Azerbaijan has passed a successful path of development, and also spoke about the challenges that the world faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, he added that all conflicts should be resolved peacefully.

Noting that conflicts affect the world as a whole, Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Afif Demirkiran said that political parties can promote security and engage in dialogue in this area.

Demirkiran also spoke about the work done by Türkiye to create a ‘grain corridor’ in the Black Sea.

"Türkiye takes a strategic position and plays an important role in Asia. We make an important contribution to regional and global security. Today, Türkiye provides its support in solving security, trade, and energy problems," the official added.

