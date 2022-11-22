Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Dashkesan, Tovuz directions

22 November 2022 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

On November 21, from 2210 to 2323 hours, units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions in the direction of Guneshli (Norashen) of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region and Chinarli (Vang) of Tovuzgala (Tavush) region subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of Astaf village of Dashkesan District and Kokhanabi of Tovuz District, Azernews reports via Defense Ministry.

Furthermore, the members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in Azerbaijani territory, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of Fuzuli and Khojavand Districts from 1650 on November 21 to 0115 on November 22.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz