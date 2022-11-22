Aliyev on provocation against Azerbaijan at Francophonie Summit

22 November 2022 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

President Ilham Aliyev has lambasted Armenia and France for fresh provocations against Azerbaijan at the 18th Francophonie Summit in Tunis, Azernews reports.

The president said this on November 21 while addressing the event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The president pointed out that France was the author of this provocation, and now France patronizes Armenia.

"An ugly provocation was recently planned against Azerbaijan within the framework of Francophonie, an organization we are not a member of but for what reason I do not know Armenia is. The author of this provocation was France. France is now patronizing Armenia. They call each other sisters, and I could see that myself, some friends noted this particularly. I didn't mention that they could also call each other brothers, but for some reason, they say they are sisters," the president underscored.

The president added that the initial version of the resolution contained outright claims and accusations against Azerbaijan.

"The initial version of the resolution they had prepared was based on purely anti-Azerbaijani theses and was completely wide of the mark. As a result of the efforts of our friends in the Francophonie organization – we know them well and they are our friends in the true sense of the word – all anti-Azerbaijani theses were removed from there," Aliyev said on November 21.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that the French-Armenian tandem could not take advantage of the opportunity to carry out a provocation against Azerbaijan.

"The French-Armenian tandem failed to use this opportunity. In other words, this shows that our reputation in international organizations and the policy we are conducting at the international level are welcomed," he said.

In his opinion, Azerbaijan's reputation in international organizations and the policy pursued by Azerbaijan at the international level are valued.

"We treat every job with responsibility. There is no difference between our words and our signature. We prioritize the principles of cooperation and friendship in our foreign policy and provide assistance to countries in need whenever possible, just as we provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 80 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. So this is a big issue. Of course, the fact that we conduct ourselves with dignity in the international arena has earned us further respect," he added.

Ilham Aliyev recalled that now the state is working hard on restoration work in the liberated territories and on the return of internally displaced Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands.

"Now we are rebuilding and reviving Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. It is a completely new era in our life and our country’s life. Each of us participates in this construction work with great enthusiasm. We have one goal – to quickly return the former IDPs to their ancestral lands, restore the destroyed cities and villages, and show the whole world again that we are a great nation. Today, not only the citizens of Azerbaijan but also the Azerbaijanis of the whole world are holding their heads high. Our dignity has now been restored. We are a victorious people, a victorious state, and this will be the case forever!" he concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz