Azerbaijan's State Labor Inspection Service's powers expanded

21 November 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to "Regulation on the State Labor Inspection Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the decree No386 of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 16, 2011.

According to the decree, to Part 3 of Decree No. 386 dated February 16, 2011, the following subparagraph 3.1.3 is added:

"To make a decision in the form of an administrative act on the recognition of the null and void notification about the employment contract of the employee in an electronic information environment; in the cases stipulated by part 1-1 of Article 74 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to make the appropriate entries to the employment record book based on the employee's request".

---

