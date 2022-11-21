Azerbaijan amends bill regarding founders of political parties

21 November 2022 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An amendment regarding requirement for the minimum number of founders of a political party in Azerbaijan was made to the bill ‘On political parties’, Trend reports on November 21.

According to the amendment, a political party can be founded by at least 50 fully capable citizens of Azerbaijan. The previous figure was 200 fully capable citizens of the country, who have been permanently residing there over the past 20 years.

