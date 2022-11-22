About 200,000 cypriniformes are released into Xacincay reservoir [PHOTO]

22 November 2022 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

As many as 200,000 baby cypriniformes were released into the Xacincay reservoir, Azernews reports.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except for Shusha district) Emin Huseynov wrote a tweet on November 18.

"The next fish release was held in Aghdam district in order to contribute to the enrichment of water pools in the liberated territories and increase the fish population. 200,000 baby cypriniformes were released into the Xacincay reservoir," he wrote.

The Xacincay reservoir was built in 1964. It functioned from 1964 to 1993, before the occupation of Aghdam by the Armenian armed forces. Until 1993, it irrigated 8,000 hectares of land and was a source of water for the city of Agdam and its environs.

In November 2020, the territory returned to the control of Azerbaijan. On January 3, 2021, Azerbaijan began clearing mines from the area around the Xacincay reservoir and restoring its functioning. In early December, the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the reservoir and its environs were completely cleared of mines.

