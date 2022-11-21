Azernews.Az

Monday November 21 2022

NATO days kick off in Baku

21 November 2022 14:54 (UTC+04:00)
NATO Days kicked off in Baku within the framework of the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2022 between Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry and NATO, Azernews reports via the ministry.

