The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the US International Aerospace Engineering Corporation (IAEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on clearing landmines and unexploded ordnance, the agency told Trend.

The memorandum was signed within the international event on the "Counter the mine threat: Challenges and opportunities".

