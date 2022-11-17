Azerbaijan approves new Supervisory Board of State Oil Company

17 November 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated January 23, 2021 No. 2446 "on approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the decree, in part one of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated January 23, 2021 No. 2446 "on approval of the composition of Supervisory Board of State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan" after the words "Azer Bayramov - Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan" a new paragraph is added with the following content:

"Anar Akhundov - Advisor to the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

