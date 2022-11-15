Head of Association of Azerbaijan’s Friends addresses Emmanuel Macron, Senate of France

15 November 2022 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Association of Azerbaijan’s Friends in France addressed the head of state and Senate of France regarding the resolution against Azerbaijan that was presented by six senators, as Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend on Tuesday.

In the appeal addressed to President of France Emmanuel Macron, and senators on behalf of Jérôme Lambert, the Head of the Association, it is stated that on November 15, a discussion about the resolution that concerns the relationships between France and Azerbaijan is going to be held. He called on senators to not accept the resolution that is more likely to create difficulties between two states.

"We once again ask you to show an official position that does not involve the French government in the 30-year conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan," said Lambert.

He explained that the content of the resolution does not reflect the current situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan properly, and contradicts the achievements established over the last few months. He also noted that the UN Security Council repeatedly condemned the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and that France voted for all the resolutions that were against the Armenian occupation. By using its right to protect its territorial integrity two years ago, Azerbaijan liberated its territories that had been occupied by Armenia for 30 years.

It was also mentioned that over the last few months, Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly stated that France recognizes the internationally accepted borders of Azerbaijan before the Armenian occupation. Despite Azerbaijan's serious efforts to establish peace and stability after the November 2020 trilateral agreement, the current situation does not satisfy nationalist extremist circles in Armenia that are trying to initiate new incidents.

The head of the association considers it unacceptable to commit provocations, to continue placing mines in the border territories, to refuse, in spite of the trilateral agreement, to withdraw the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan’s territories, and to open on those territories communication and transportation lines. He states with regret that those extremist forces that are affected by the Armenian Diaspora found ways to convince some senators in France.

Jérôme Lambert said this is an inappropriate initiative both from the point of view of international law and the establishment of peace and normal relations between countries.

"France has to build relations with all nations. Unfortunately, some representatives of an influential French community of Armenian origin follow the idea of "vendetta". However, it contradicts the ongoing negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. As it turns out, France and the European Union, by means of the extremists in the Armenian Diaspora, lost their legitimacy that assumes a position as a negotiating party."

Lambert said that the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are continuing.

"Heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan, in joint statements, have recognized the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other recently in Prague and Sochi! This means that the presented "decree" does not fully reflect the current situation."

He said that although the submission of the resolution project is not going to reflect the French diplomatic position, it might, to a certain level, isolate the state from the difficult realities in these territories, including their history and people.

"Meanwhile, France should act in accordance with the interaction with these nations, preserve the good spirits that would open up an opportunity to influence the region that is located near Europe at the junction of many civilizations."

"France must strive for peace; its parliamentarians should not create problems between communities, but rather to establish peace," Lambert noted.

The appeal was also supported by the coordinating councils of Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations operating in various countries around the world.

