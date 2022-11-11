Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction

11 November 2022 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Units of the Armenian armed forces, stationed in Yuxari Shorja (Verin Shorzha) village of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region, subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Bezirkhan of Kalbajar District, from 0030 (GMT+4) to 0050, on November 11, Azernews reports via Defense Ministry.

Besides, at 0145 members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijani army in Khojavand District.

Units of the Azerbaijani army located in the area took adequate response measures.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war (2020) started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

