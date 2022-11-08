Azerbaijani special service denounces social media propaganda against Nakhchivan

8 November 2022 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani State Security Service (SSS) has reacted to, what it said, "provocative information being disseminated in the national segment of the social media networks about Nakhchivan", Azernews reports.

“Recently, an `appeal’ on behalf of the fictitious organization `Nakhchivan People's Movement of Iran’ to the government of Iran has been circulating in social networks. It says that the population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, allegedly through the fault of the Azerbaijani authorities, is facing serious difficulties in matters of security, science, as well as in the food sector, and that they allegedly want to voluntarily join the Islamic Republic of Iran and ask for the deployment of the Iranian Armed Forces on the territory of Nakhchivan," the SSS said in a statement.

"We inform you that the actions that have been purposefully carried out against Azerbaijan in recent days are being seriously investigated, and appropriate measures are being taken. The dissemination of such meaningless and provocative information by well-known circles hostile to our country is unacceptable and causes hostility among citizens. The Azerbaijani state and its political leadership are the guarantors of a safe and prosperous life for the population throughout the country, including in the Naxcivan Autonomous Republic, which is its integral part,” the State Security Service of Azerbaijan said.

