On the occasion of Türkiye's national holiday - Republic Day, the Baku Water Sports Palace was illuminated with the national flag of this country, Trend reports.

The Turkish flag could be seen on the gym from different parts of the city.

Lighting was provided by the Baku Water Sports Palace.

October 29 is the founding day of the Republic of Türkiye.

