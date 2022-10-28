President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian Deputy PM [UPDATE]

28 October 2022 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrey Belousov on October 28.

The sides hailed the successful and dynamic development of bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas, and emphasized the trade growth. During the conversation, they discussed the issues related to prospects for bilateral cooperation in economic and trade, transport, logistics, the North-South transport corridor, financial and banking, tourism and other fields.

