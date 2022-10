21 October 2022 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev Dostlug (Friendship) Order.

Amreyev is awarded the order for his fruitful activity as Secretary-General of the Organization of the Turkic States and for outstanding service to the development of partnerships between Azerbaijan and member states of the organization.



