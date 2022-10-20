President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTO/VIDEO]

20 October 2022 21:32 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Zangilan International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen off by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

