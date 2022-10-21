Azerbaijan, Iran eye protection of Caspian Sea eco-system

21 October 2022 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Vice-President and Head of Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh discussed issues of protecting the environment of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides noted the significance of the 6th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in Baku. They emphasized the importance of joining the efforts of the Caspian littoral nations to solve environmental issues.

At the same time, the ministers expressed concerns about the pollution of the Aras River by Armenia and stressed the need for joint efforts to protect the environment of the river.

Besides, the parties expressed satisfaction with the high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Iran, which are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. They added that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met in Astana within the framework of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia on October 13.

The successful development of friendly and good neighborly relations between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, transport and transit, energy, cultural, environmental, and other fields was emphasized. Additionally, the ministers stressed that the opening of transport communications in the region creates broad opportunities for cooperation.

