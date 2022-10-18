New Azerbaijani ambassador to Morocco appointed – decree

18 October 2022 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has appointed Nazim Samadov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Following another presidential order, Oktay Gurbanov was recalled from the post of ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Republic of Senegal, the Republic of Mali, the Portuguese Republic, the Republic of Tunisia, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

