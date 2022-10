1 October 2022 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The investigation of a burial found in the Farrukh village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district continues, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"Investigation is underway. More information will be provided as soon as the results are available," he said.

