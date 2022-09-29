Deputy Defense chief: Georgian Azerbaijanis show heroism in second Karabakh war [PHOTO]

29 September 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, has emphasized that the Georgian Azerbaijanis showed heroism during the 44-day second Karabakh war (2020), Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

He made the statements during a meeting with martyrs' relatives held at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tbilisi on September 28 as part of his official visit to Georgia.

The general recounted his memories of some martyrs from Georgia, including Azerbaijan's National Hero, Col Ilgar Mirzayev, emphasizing that Azerbaijanis from Georgia showed true heroism during the Patriotic War and no sacrifices were overlooked.

He said that the military leadership pays special attention and care to the families of martyrs and veterans under the instructions of the Azerbaijani president. On Remembrance Day, September 27, the top brass visited the graves of the martyrs at the Alley of Martyrs paying tribute to them.

The purpose of this event is to learn about the difficulties of Georgian martyr families and to help them resolve their problems, Valiyev stressed.

Furthermore, Ambassador Faig Guliyev updated Valiyev on the embassy's activities, initiatives undertaken, and work completed.

Guliyev spoke about the Georgian compatriots' support of Azerbaijan throughout the first and second Karabakh wars, adding that 22 Georgian Azerbaijanis were martyred as result.

He emphasized that the embassy is striving to alleviate the difficulties of the martyrs' families. The ambassador mentioned that a documentary film on the Georgian martyrs had been made and a book about the martyrs is being prepared.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani government pays attention to and cares for the families of martyrs and veterans, regardless of where they live.

The parents and relatives of the martyrs expressed their appreciation for the attention and care given to them. The relatives of the martyrs were then given memorial gifts.

