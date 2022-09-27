Turkish FM: Importance of East-West transport corridor increases

27 September 2022 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The importance of the East-West transport corridor has increased, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

He made the remark in Tokyo, where he arrived to attend the state funeral of the late Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

The Turkish minister noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia are also located in the region, in which the corridor goes through.

"I hope that an agreement will be reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Armenia will also join this process," he opined.

Speaking about the Organization of Turkic States, Cavusoglu noted that it was created to deepen the integration of the Turkic states. He added that this organization is self-sufficient and doesn't compete with anyone.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability, and prosperity by establishing new transport routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz