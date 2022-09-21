President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony of Lachin nodal substation [PHOTO]

21 September 2022 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the 110/35/10 kV “Lachin” Junction Substation to be built by AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company in the city of Lachin.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the “Lachin” Junction Substation.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the “Lachin” Junction Substation.

