Ex-Moldovan security director may become ambassador to Azerbaijan

16 September 2022 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Ex-director of the Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova Alexandr Esaulenco may become a new ambassador of Moldova to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per Moldovan media.

According to the information, his candidacy got through the first stage of approval by the parliamentary commission on foreign policy and European integration. However, the decision to appoint him as an ambassador is yet to be made.

Esaulenco worked in Security Intelligence Service for over 23 years. He currently holds the position of Ambassador-at-Large under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (MFAEI).

