Armenia renews shelling of Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar District

The Armenian armed forces are shelling military positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar direction, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

Starting at 1144 hours on September 14, units of the Armenian armed forces launched mortars and artillery attacks on Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar District, the military said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army are taking the necessary steps to suppress the enemy, it added.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 50 armed forces personnel, including 42 Azerbaijan Army servicemen and 8 State Border Service personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

