Funeral of Azerbaijani servicemen who became martyrs held in Second Alley of Honor in Baku

The funeral of Azerbaijani servicemen who became martyrs as a result of Armenia's provocation is being held in the second Alley of Honor in Baku, Trend reports.

Footage from the funeral was shared on social media.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on the night of September 12 and in the morning hours of September 13, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out a large-scale provocation in the Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. As a result of the provocation committed by Armenia, 50 Azerbaijani servicemen were killed.

