9 September 2022 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Renowned jazz musicians Melvin Travis and Mina Agossi will perform at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on September 30, Trend reports.

The concert will be held as part of the 17th Baku Jazz Festival.

On this day, jazz lovers will enjoy a unique performance, enchanting rhythms, and incredible energy.

