2 September 2022 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the Minister of Investments of Saudi Arabia, Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih in Cernobbio, Italy, on September 2.

to be updated

