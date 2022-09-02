MUSIAD Azerbaijan’s chairman attend number of meetings in Turkiye [PHOTO]

2 September 2022 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The chairman of the Azerbaijani Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD), Rashad Jabirli, participated in a number of meetings in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, Jabirli met with Aksu mayor Halil Sahin in Antalya. During the meeting, the parties discussed future joint projects to be undertaken and briefed the mayor about Azerbaijan’s economic and investment opportunities.

In turn, Shahin stressed that Turkish businesses are interested in Azerbaijan in a variety of sectors, including agriculture. Jabirli added that efforts should be increased so that Antalya and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to master and share experiences in numerous spheres.

The head of MUSIAD Azerbaijan also visited MUSIAD Antalya. During a meeting with Boachhan Goksu, director of the MUSIAD Antalya branch, Jabirlli underlined that Turkiye has always prioritized building connections with brotherly Azerbaijan.

He added that the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples have always been united based on the premise of "One nation, two states" and that they should continue to take initiatives to deepen the relations.

“One of our main goals is to ensure an increase in Turkiye's investments in Azerbaijani businesses,” he stated.

Moreover, the two men discussed the implementation of future joint projects.

MUSIAD has more than 12,000 members in 164 locations in 81 countries, and 83 branches in Turkiye.

MUSIAD is a non-governmental organization (NGO), founded on May 9, 1990, in Istanbul. It is the "Development - Cooperation - Unity of Power Platform" created to contribute to the social and cultural, political and economic, scientific, and technological development of individuals and institutions around the globe.

MUSIAD Azerbaijan has been operating since 2018. Currently, it provides work opportunities to 3,750 employees from various fields. It has a 10-person Board of Directors and five committees. Out of its 63 members, 28 are Turkish citizens and 35 are citizens of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz