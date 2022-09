1 September 2022 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

A new building of the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Italian Republic has been inaugurated in Rome, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration.

The president first planted a tree in the yard of the embassy.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the conditions available in the building.

