Azerbaijan provides Lachin, Zabukh, Sus with electricity

31 August 2022 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's power company Azerenergy provided Lachin city, Zabukh, and Sus villages with electricity on August 30, Azernews reports.

Soon after Baku has re-instated its control over Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages, urgent work started to supply territories with electricity as soon as possible.

Azerenergy went on to work on the primary restoration of the existing substation completely destroyed by Armenians in Lachin city. Transformers, necessary equipment, and machinery were brought to the territory and within just four days a network connected to the country’s energy system was created. As a result, Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus villages were provided with electricity.

It is worth noting that units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took full control of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus settlements on August 26.

Earlier, Lachin city was temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers to provide communication between Armenia and Karabakh region. Under the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, the city was to be handed over to Azerbaijan after the completion of a new road, which would be an alternative to the Lachin corridor.

Following the completion of the new road bypassing Lachin, Azerbaijan demanded Armenia clear the unlawfully occupied city and adjacent settlements by August 25.

